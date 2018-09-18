Albany Rally Calls for 1 Million Solar Households

There are currently 200,000 solar-powered households in New York state. (skeeze/pixabay)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Environmental groups are calling on the state of New York to support a major push for more solar power, including for low-income households.



The Million Solar Strong Campaign will rally in the state capital Tuesday to say rapidly expanding solar power will create thousands of jobs, help low-income families save millions of dollars on their electric bills and help reach the target set by New York's Clean Energy Standard. According to Erin Landy, clean energy fellow with the Alliance for Clean Energy New York, the campaign believes their goal can be achieved in the next five years.



"Our goal is to get the 1 million households by 2023,” Landy said; “and that would really be a huge step toward getting to 50 percent renewable energy in 2030."



She said there are currently 200,000 solar-powered homes in New York state.



The campaign wants to see New York provide incentives such as energy cost savings and direct support of solar to overcome cost barriers. And Landy pointed out creating shared resources will be key to helping everyone reap the benefits of solar power.



"Community solar is definitely a very important aspect because it would bring access to lower-income New Yorkers who wouldn't necessarily be able to afford to have solar on their own homes,” she said.



The Million Solar Strong Campaign has created a policy roadmap it says will help reach the goal of 1 million solar powered homes by 2023.



Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY