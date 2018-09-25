Arizonans Prep for Elections on National Voter Registration Day

Arizonans have just two weeks left to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election. (Richard Masoner/Flickr)

PHOENIX – Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and voting rights advocates are hoping to see strong civic engagement across Arizona.



Arizona broke its voting record for a primary this August, with about 33 percent turnout, or 1.2 million voters.



But even with a record showing, that means a majority of Arizonans still didn't cast ballots.



Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund, says, as the November election approaches, there are at least 1 million eligible voters statewide who haven't registered.



"To put that in perspective, if you combine Mohave, Yavapai, Pinal and Cochise counties, you get approximately 1 million Arizonans," she points out.



Brown says democracy works best when more people participate.



Arizonans have until Oct. 9 to register, but Brown says National Voter Registration Day is a great opportunity to remind friends and neighbors to prepare for the upcoming election.



On Nov. 6, Arizonans will elect a governor, a U.S. senator, nine House members, and people to fill many more state and local positions.



Voters will also decide on ballot measures on issues that include education and renewable energy.



Brown expects to see a big push for voter registration in many communities Tuesday.



"Many election offices, nonprofit organizations, businesses, college campuses and others will be out, with clipboards and tables and other means, to help people to register to vote," she states.



For those who aren't able to participate in a National Voter Registration Day event, Brown says it's also easy to register online to vote or update a registration, and find information about the upcoming elections.



The website is www.Arizona.vote.

Katherine Davis-Young, Public News Service - AZ