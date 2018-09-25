Experts Gather in Laramie to Address Wyoming's Aging Population

The 2018 Wyoming Conference on Aging will outline strategies, including exercise, for managing chronic health conditions. (USAF)

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Conference on Aging, a three-day event set to kick off Oct. 2 in Laramie, aims to be a one stop shop for the latest information on a variety of topics important to older adults, and the professionals, family and friends in their lives.



Catherine Carrico, associate director of the Wyoming Center on Aging, notes the rate of adults turning 65 in the state is on the rise.



She says it's important to start planning for the needs of older residents, especially for those who want to age in their homes and communities.



"To really think about 'how are older adults going to change our economy, how are they going to shape our economy?'” she states. “And then how is the business market going to be able and willing and poised to respond to their needs?"



On Tuesday, experts on helping individuals with hoarding disorders will be on hand. The conference will also feature an Alzheimer's and dementia track to focus on programs available both for people living with dementia and family caregivers.



In addition to increasing awareness about the challenges to aging in Wyoming, organizers hope to create a statewide network of service providers and partners.



Other conference highlights include a session on the rise of digital fraud with tips and tools to make sure older people don't fall prey to scams.



Carrico adds other conference workshops will spotlight strategies for mitigating some of the health aspects of the aging process.



"Exercise, and other programs that help people to sustain their health, or to manage chronic conditions so that they can minimize the effects of those conditions as they age," she says.



The events will be held at the University of Wyoming's Conference Center next to the Hilton Garden Inn of Laramie.



To register, call 307-766-2829, or visit the Wyoming Center on Aging's website.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - WY