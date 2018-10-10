 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 10, 2018 


Hurricane Michael expected to be a Category 4 when it strikes the Florida panhandle today. Also on the Wednesday rundown: Our series on addiction and crime continues – today, the cycle of addiction; and Catholic nuns bring a message of economic justice to Arizona.

Daily Newscasts

MI Groups Take Part in National "Imagine a Day Without Water"

Local groups that see clean water as a human right are calling for creation of a fund to help people in Michigan replace lead pipes in their homes. (Earl53/Morguefile)
Local groups that see clean water as a human right are calling for creation of a fund to help people in Michigan replace lead pipes in their homes. (Earl53/Morguefile)
October 10, 2018

FLINT, Mich. – "Imagine a Day Without Water" is the name of a series of events taking place today in Michigan and across the country to shed light on water-quality issues and the critical importance of clean water.

The reigning Miss Michigan, Emily Sioma, will be at First Trinity Baptist Church in Flint along with activists from the group Flint Strong Stones to plead for faster action to bring clean water to everyone in the state.

Monica Lewis-Patrick, president and chief executive of the group We the People of Detroit, said Michiganders face a multitude of threats to clean water.

"And so, for everything – from PFAS contamination to the Line 5, to the lead poisoning that we are seeing in Flint and also in the Detroit Public Schools, to the un-affordability of water that now is a regional issue," she said, "we are standing in solidarity for the human right to water."

The lead-pipe infrastructure in Flint is due to be replaced next year, five years after the start of the water crisis there. Schools in Detroit have had to rely on water coolers after high lead levels forced the district to shut off the taps. On Tuesday, the district announced it has raised $2.4 million in donations, enough to begin the job of installing new hydration stations.

The city of Detroit has implemented a controversial policy of shutting off people's water for nonpayment of bills, something Lewis-Patrick said has led many to start burying their waste in their backyards. She warned that could poison the local groundwater and lead to more contamination and disease.

"We here in the city of Detroit – and in Wayne County, and Macomb and Oakland counties – sit in the largest Hepatitis A outbreak in American history," she said. "So, to be shutting off water is another way that we're driving contamination of the Great Lakes."

She said the groups are asking the state to make water service more affordable and establish a fund to help low-income families replace lead pipes inside their homes.

National "Imagine a Day Without Water" events are listed online at imagineadaywithoutwater.org.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018