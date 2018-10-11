New Poll Taps Colorado Voters' Health Concerns

New poll results found nearly half of Colorado Democrats are "more enthusiastic" to vote in November’s congressional elections than others, compared with 29 percent of Republicans and 31 percent of independents. (Colorado Health Foundation)

DENVER – In less than a month, Colorado voters will elect a new governor, and a new poll conducted by the Colorado Health Foundation and Kaiser Family Foundation shows that while the state's economy is on the rise, most residents say the costs of health care and housing are getting worse.



Kyle Legleiter, senior director of policy and advocacy for the Colorado Health Foundation, says just 65 percent of people in Colorado say the health care system is working.



"So that means about 35 percent of people and families in Colorado feel like our health care system is not meeting their needs,” he points out. “So there's still unfinished business in the state of Colorado in terms of having a health care system that's truly working for everyone."



A majority of Coloradans say their mental and physical health is in good shape, but the survey found that people of color and those earning less than $40,000 a year were less likely than top earners or whites to report excellent or very good health overall.



The survey of more than 1,800 residents also found that education was a top concern.



Legleiter says pocketbook issues showed up across the poll, and notes even in a state considered to have a strong economy, a third of Coloradans are worried about losing their homes because of high mortgages or rents.



"Lots of Coloradans are saying that it's becoming harder for people like them to afford a lot of basic necessities like housing, health care and secure retirements, or even food to put on the table," he points out.



Eight in 10 respondents want state government to prioritize lowering health care costs, and almost as many say the state should play a role in making housing more affordable and funding mental health care.



A majority also wants the state to address hunger, substance abuse treatment and prevention, and programs to help children be more physically active.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO