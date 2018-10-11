 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 11, 2018 


Hurricane Michael is expected to reach Virginia by this evening. Also on the Thursday rundown: The comment period begins on Trump plan to limit green cards to immigrants who use public benefits; and some are calling the NAFTA replacement a missed opportunity, both for the dairy industry and the climate.

Daily Newscasts

SCOTUS Allows ND Voter ID Law that Limits Native American Turnout

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N. D., won by fewer than 3,000 votes in 2012 with support from Native American voters. (Heidi Heitkamp/Flickr)
Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N. D., won by fewer than 3,000 votes in 2012 with support from Native American voters. (Heidi Heitkamp/Flickr)
October 11, 2018

BISMARCK, N.D. – Many Native Americans in North Dakota could find it hard to vote in this year's midterm election after the U.S. Supreme Court decided not to hear a case against the state's restrictive voter ID law.

The 2013 law says qualifying IDs must contain residential street addresses.

However, the U.S. Postal Service doesn't deliver to rural reservations, and many who live there don't have a residential address on their tribal IDs.

Native Americans sued over this law in 2016.

Attorney Matthew Campbell with the Native American Rights Fund says the state has acknowledged that tribal members and others in the state lack residential addresses, which is why lawmakers from both parties voted down a similar provision in the past.

"So in 2011, they rejected that type of ID law,” he relates. “It wasn't until 2012 that Sen. (Heidi) Heitkamp won on the Native American vote, that they came back and passed the most restrictive voter ID law in the nation."

Heitkamp won her seat by fewer than 3,000 votes in 2012. The more stringent voter ID law passed the following year, but was blocked by a federal district court in 2016.

The legislature changed the law after the 2016 challenge, but it was again blocked this year because of its "discriminatory and burdensome impact on Native Americans," according to a district court judge.

Last month, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed this decision, putting the street address requirement back in place for this year's midterm election.

The Native American Rights Fund's attempt to stop it before the election was unsuccessful, but Campbell says challenges to the law will continue.

"The case is still under consideration in the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals and so, it's not over yet,” Campbell points out. “It's just that our emergency motion for relief was denied."

Earlier this year, the district court found about 5,000 Native Americans lacked the proper identification to vote under this law, along with about 65,000 other North Dakotans.

The law does allow voters to prove their identity with supplemental documentation, such as a bank statement or utility bill.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ND

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018