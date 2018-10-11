Candidates in Major South Dakota Race Share Views

In 2016, 72.6 percent of registered voters in South Dakota cast ballots, with the lowest voter turnout in rural counties, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State's office. (pbs.org)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota voters age 50 and older will go to the polls next month concerned about elder financial abuse, improved transportation options, access to tele-health and quality home care services, among other issues.



And they can learn more about how candidates in three major races feel on those issues beginning tonight.



AARP South Dakota has joined South Dakota Public Broadcasting to offer televised and online forums that include interviews with candidates in the race for governor, the U.S. House of Representatives and the attorney general's office.



Erik Nelson, AARP’s state director of advocacy, says it's another way to encourage South Dakotans to be active and engaged civic participants.



"Obviously we know that voter registration deadline is Oct. 22nd, absentee voting is already open, so we really have a number of opportunities to get people out to vote and this is just our way of helping those voters make more educated choices," he states.



Tonight's televised public forum includes candidates for the South Dakota Attorney General's office. It will be followed by U.S. House of Representatives candidates next Thursday, and the candidates for governor on Oct. 25th. All programs air at 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time.



For those who miss the televised broadcast of the candidate forums, AARP has posted online interviews with the gubernatorial candidates on its website.



Nelson says most of the issues discussed matter not only to seniors in South Dakota, but to all demographic groups that are planning to vote in next month's midterm on Nov. 6.



"They're definitely issues to seniors, but they're also issues to economic development folks, chambers of commerce, business owners,” he states. “They're all issues that really key in on making sure that South Dakota communities are well placed for advancement into the future."



AARP's Video Voter Guides is at aarp.org/SD.



South Dakota and Minnesota are tied with the earliest voting date start in the country this year. Absentee voting began in both states on Sept. 21.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - SD