 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 15, 2018 


Is the moral of integrity of the U.S. at stake in the apparent murder of a Washington Post journalist? Also on the Monday rundown: A pair of reports as we head toward the November midterm elections; plus, if you're enrolling in Medicare today, help is available.

Daily Newscasts

New WV Voters Pulled Between Feeling Alienated and Desiring Change

West Virginia generally has one of the lowest rates of voter turnout in the country. (Pixabay)
West Virginia generally has one of the lowest rates of voter turnout in the country. (Pixabay)
October 15, 2018

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — New and newly motivated voters may have a huge impact in West Virginia this year — if they turn out.

The Secretary of State's office reports almost 60,000 new voters have registered in time for next month's election, and this where dozens of state legislative races were last decided by fewer than 1,000 votes.

West Virginia University freshman Ryan Cox said he feels alienated from politics and what he called the "rapid-fire scandals." Still, he said he'll vote for the first time this year, because he doesn't like the direction the country took in 2016.

"It seems slightly unreal,” Cox said. “Still, in spite of being independent and against the party system, I'm leaning towards Democrat, because it sounds like Republicans are just currently a bunch of crooks and idiots."

The Republican Party says West Virginia has benefited from the country’s move to the right. The President had a 62 percent approval rating here in the last publicly released poll.

The last day to register to vote in Virginia is this Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Cox said the ugly and partisan nature of politics has left a bad taste in his mouth. He said the number of things he sees as going wrong isn't overwhelming, but the overall picture can feel discouraging.

"More pointless than intimidating; it seems that everyone in Washington is currently either greedy, a liar or some mix of those,” Cox said. “And it's not likely to change anytime soon.”

West Virginia county voting rolls were "cleansed" of old names this spring and summer, for the first time in years. Voting-rights groups have urged folks to make sure they're registered by going to the Secretary of State's website.

Dan Heyman, Public News Service - WV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018