New WV Voters Pulled Between Feeling Alienated and Desiring Change

West Virginia generally has one of the lowest rates of voter turnout in the country. (Pixabay)

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — New and newly motivated voters may have a huge impact in West Virginia this year — if they turn out.



The Secretary of State's office reports almost 60,000 new voters have registered in time for next month's election, and this where dozens of state legislative races were last decided by fewer than 1,000 votes.



West Virginia University freshman Ryan Cox said he feels alienated from politics and what he called the "rapid-fire scandals." Still, he said he'll vote for the first time this year, because he doesn't like the direction the country took in 2016.



"It seems slightly unreal,” Cox said. “Still, in spite of being independent and against the party system, I'm leaning towards Democrat, because it sounds like Republicans are just currently a bunch of crooks and idiots."



The Republican Party says West Virginia has benefited from the country’s move to the right. The President had a 62 percent approval rating here in the last publicly released poll.



The last day to register to vote in Virginia is this Tuesday, Oct. 16.



Cox said the ugly and partisan nature of politics has left a bad taste in his mouth. He said the number of things he sees as going wrong isn't overwhelming, but the overall picture can feel discouraging.



"More pointless than intimidating; it seems that everyone in Washington is currently either greedy, a liar or some mix of those,” Cox said. “And it's not likely to change anytime soon.”



West Virginia county voting rolls were "cleansed" of old names this spring and summer, for the first time in years. Voting-rights groups have urged folks to make sure they're registered by going to the Secretary of State's website.

Dan Heyman, Public News Service - WV