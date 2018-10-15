 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 15, 2018 


Is the moral of integrity of the U.S. at stake in the apparent murder of a Washington Post journalist? Also on the Monday rundown: A pair of reports as we head toward the November midterm elections; plus, if you're enrolling in Medicare today, help is available.

Daily Newscasts

Using Data to Improve Lives of AZ Children

Arizona policymakers are taking advantage of data to better serve the state's children. (1laura/Twenty20)
Arizona policymakers are taking advantage of data to better serve the state's children. (1laura/Twenty20)
October 15, 2018

PHOENIX – To improve education and literacy in Arizona, it's important to first understand challenges different communities face.

So policymakers in the state have been turning to a growing online database and map tool for guidance.

MapLIT has been around since 2015 and is set to expand to offer even more features later this month.

The online mapping resource brings together the latest census numbers, public health data and school performance records to highlight areas of the state where children struggle with health concerns, or are chronically absent from school, or are most likely to live in poverty.

Terri Clark, Arizona's literacy director, says the goal was to create a tool that lawmakers, schools and nonprofit groups could use to create the most effective programs and services to help the state's children.

"What we've discovered is people are a little afraid of data,” she states. “And what we tried to do with MapLIT and what we're trying to do with our Arizona Schools Data Center we'll be launching in a few weeks, is make it fun and interesting, and to help inform our partners better about data."

Clark says MapLIT's new Arizona Schools Data Center will include even more specific, school-by-school information. She says mapping data by ZIP code or school district can highlight issues that don't always jump off the page of a spreadsheet.

Kate Dobler, Navajo/Apache regional director with First Things First, agrees. She says her team discovered with MapLIT that parent resources in Navajo and Apache counties were concentrated in a small area, but children in need were spread throughout the region.

"MapLIT allowed the council to see where those high pockets of high poverty were and made it easier in the strategic planning process to say that the council wanted to reach communities on the edge of the region," she explains.

Dobler says MapLIT makes clear there's no one-size-fits-all solution to challenges the state's children face, and has helped her team instead consider policies appropriate for individual communities.

Katherine Davis-Young, Public News Service - AZ

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018