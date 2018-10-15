Enrolling in Medicare? Help is Available

Medicare supplemental plans cover prescriptions and services not covered by original Medicare. (Hayleybarcar/pixabay)

CONCORD, N.H. — Monday is the first day of the open-enrollment period for Medicare, and there's help for anyone signing up for the first time or making changes.



With mailboxes filled with ads for prescription drug plans and supplemental coverage, picking the right Medicare plans can be confusing. But it doesn't have to be. AARP New Hampshire is offering a free two-part webinar this week to help answer questions about which options are right for you.



Todd Fahey, state director for AARP New Hampshire, said choosing the right plans can make a big difference.



"The webinar will help people make informed decisions including when they should take this, maybe why they should take it and help them navigate the complexities of this,” Fahey said. “It is not a simple process and it will require a bit of work."



The webinars are scheduled for 7 p.m. this Tuesday and Thursday, October 16 and 18. Registration is available online through the AARP New Hampshire web page. The open enrollment period for coverage year 2019 ends on December 7.



The open-enrollment period is the only time of the year when you can make changes to the coverage you have. As Fahey pointed out, if you're already enrolled in supplemental Medicare, it may be time to consider switching plans.



"It's important because sometimes people's health needs change and so can the plans,” he said; “and it's important during this time to make sure the Medicare coverage selected still works for you."



Medicare Part C plans cover some services not included in original Medicare, and Part D helps pay for prescription drugs.



Fahey added it's important to remember you've been paying for Medicare your entire working life through federal payroll deductions. So once you're eligible, it just makes sense to enroll.



"Medicare has been around for decades. It's an earned benefit and it's something that people should definitely take advantage of to make sure they have the supplemental coverage to make sure their health needs are met,” he said.



For those who miss the webinars, help is still available through Medicare.gov/find-a-plan and AARP.org/Medicare.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NH