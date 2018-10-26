Cordray, DeWine Discuss Issues Impacting Older Voters

The Ohio candidates for governor, Democrat Richard Cordray and Republican Mike DeWine, talk about issues important to older voters in a video guide online at aarp.org/vote. (AARP Ohio)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Choosing who will lead Ohio for the next four years is one of the biggest decisions for Ohioans on Election Day.



And a new resource is providing useful information for voters before they cast a ballot.



AARP Ohio's 2018 gubernatorial video voting guide features conversations with the candidates for governor, Democrat Richard Cordray and Republican Mike DeWine.



Luke Russell, manager of Advocacy and Communications with AARP Ohio, says the candidates talk about where they stand on health care and financial security issues that affect voters ages 50-plus.



"One of the areas that's most important for us is people want to age with dignity and they want to live in their own home as long as they can, and that is only possible if there's accessible health care coverage, if they have the right financial retirement security that they need," he states.



Russell says the voter guide is part of AARP's effort to ensure that the issues of importance to older voters are front and center in midterm elections – issues such as Medicare, Social Security, prescription drug costs and caregiving.



Russell notes that creating livable communities is important for everyday citizens.



"That's just not focused on those that are older, but those that are starting a family, or those with disabilities, or other means where they need to be able to access transportation, places to go buy groceries, have affordable housing, those kind of issues," he states.



Experts say people 65 and older continue to show up at the polls far more than any other age group.



Russell contends that all candidates for office should listen to what older Ohioans care about, since the number of older voters continues to grow.



"Whether you're running for governor, whether you're running for U.S. Senate, whether you're running for a state Senate seat or at the local level, people want candidates that are going to talk about these issues," he states.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH