 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 26, 2018 


The pipe bomb investigation appears to be focused on South Florida. Also on the Friday rundown: water shutoff’s widespread in Detroit and across the nation; plus, young leaders and racial justice the focus of a sustainability summit in Wisconsin.

Daily Newscasts

Pre-Existing Conditions, Preserving ACA Important to VA Voters

Kaiser Family Foundation polling finds health care is among voters' top concerns for the 2018 midterm elections. (stevepb/Pixabay)
Kaiser Family Foundation polling finds health care is among voters' top concerns for the 2018 midterm elections. (stevepb/Pixabay)
October 26, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. – As midterm elections approach, health care is proving to be a major issue on voters' minds, in Virginia and around the country – especially the rights of people with pre-existing conditions.

About 27 percent of Americans ages 18 to 64 have some kind of pre-existing health condition, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Polling suggests voters want to be sure their insurance continues to offer those protections under the Affordable Care Act.

Linda Mensah is the president of the small management consulting company – C&L Catalyst, LLC – in Virginia. She agrees with the poll, and says she's worked with a number of people whose children were born with health issues beyond their control.

"You know, it could be a life and death situation,” says Mensah. “That is not something that you want to be concerned – someone telling you, 'You're not covered' – when it should be covered."

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll found 75 percent of those surveyed say it's "very important" that the ACA continues to protect individuals with pre-existing conditions under current law.

Mensah says the ACA's coverage for pre-existing conditions is the best way to ensure that everyone has health insurance. She says she expects nothing less from one of the most advanced countries in the world.

"It's not a negotiation thing,” says Mensah. “It's not – really, should not even be political, because this is dealing with people's lives. Who are we, as human beings, to determine who lives and who dies? That sounds so – oh, crazy to me."

Kaiser polling shows Americans across the political spectrum support pre-existing condition protections. That includes 86 percent of Democrats, 75 percent of Independents, and 58 percent of Republicans.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - VA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018