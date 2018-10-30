Midterm Election Issues Critical to Older Voters

About 40,000 more older New Hampshire voters cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election than in the 2014 midterm. (CC0/Max Pixel)

CONCORD, N.H. — Advocates for older Americans say critical policies will be shaped by the midterm election next week, so voter participation is vital.



Surveys show that the future of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, prescription drug prices and family caregiving are important issues for the vast majority of voters age 50 and older. AARP New Hampshire state director Todd Fahey said older voters constitute one of the largest and most reliable voting blocs, and every vote matters.



"Government's broken,” Fahey said. “And we need to make politicians accountable and not only have them articulate policy positions in the campaign process, but stay true to those things once elected."



He urged voters to become informed about the issues by visiting AARP.org/vote and to go to the polls on November 6.



Fahey pointed out that older voters aren't just voting for issues that affect them directly. The policies they support now will impact their children and grandchildren.



"Social Security and its future solvency is something that concerns not only those receiving those benefits but the parents of those yet to receive them,” he said. “So, all of these things are intertwined to our collective well-being in America."



A 2017 AARP poll showed most older voters are concerned that Congress might cut Social Security, turn Medicare into a voucher program or institute block grants for Medicaid.



More than 380,000 New Hampshire voters 50 and older participated in the 2016 presidential election, an increase of 40,000 over the 2014 midterm. Fahey said voters need to turn out again this year and make sure candidates know that issues matter.



"When powerful voting blocs turn out to support those candidates who talk about issues in detail, then the message becomes clear from the polling stations and from the ballots cast,” he said.



AARP does not endorse political candidates but encourages voters to become informed about the issues and to participate on Election Day.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NH