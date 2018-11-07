Illinoisans Urged to Do Their Homework Before Casting a Ballot

As long as you are in line before 7 p.m., you can still cast a ballot today. (Michael Dorausch/Flickr)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinoisans have some big choices to make this Election Day. Voters will decide on several statewide races, including who will be the next governor. There are also several races for seats in the U.S. House and many key municipal races.



Executive director of the League of Women Voters of Illinois Audra Wilson said she encourages voters to do their homework before heading to the polls.



"There's so much at stake, not just the things that you are hearing on the news most frequently but even locally,” Wilson said. “So it's just very important that people really take the time to do their research and have a good idea when they're walking in how they want to cast that ballot and to make sure that they get out there and vote because every single vote does count."



The league has an online informational guide, where voters can find their ballot, learn about candidates and print out their choices so they are prepared when they vote. It's available at illinoisvoterguide.org.



Polls are open until 7 p.m., and Wilson noted any voter in line before that time can still cast a ballot. Same-day voter registration is allowed at the polls, and provisional ballots also are available.



According to the Secretary of State's Office, early voting for today's midterm election has surpassed the number of early votes cast in the 2014 midterm and could reach the total cast in the 2016 election. Wilson said she's not surprised.



"Historically, midterms tend to be a lower turnout than the presidential year,” she said. “But in light of all the rhetoric, in light of all the controversy going on, it has seemed to generate a lot more enthusiasm and interest of people to going out to the polls."



More than 8 million voters are registered in Illinois, which is the highest count of registered voters in the last three statewide elections.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - IL