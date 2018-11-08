Health Care: Still a NM Voter Priority, Post Election

New Mexico voters say out-of-pocket costs for health care and prescription drugs should be more predictable. (newmexicotogether4health.org)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Even before all the votes in the midterm election are counted, Americans have said loud and clear that health care is a critical issue they want addressed by both parties.



In a pre-election poll by Consumers for Quality Care, voters said they were deeply frustrated by unpredictable costs and the lack of transparency in the health-care system.



Jason Resendez, who serves on the board of Consumers for Quality Care, said that for New Mexico voters, health care was one of the top two issues informing yesterday's vote.



"Eighty percent of New Mexican voters were frustated by hospital fees and unexpected hospital bills," he said, and "77 percent were frustrated by insurance costs, like premiums, co-pays and deductibles."



The Center for American Progress projected that nearly 90,000 New Mexicans will become uninsured by 2025 because of the recent votes in Congress that removed the Affordable Care Act requirement that all citizens purchase health insurance.



At a rally in Wisconsin just before the midterms, President Donald Trump promised the crowd that drug prices would "very soon go plunging downward." Resendez said that would be especially good news to the people surveyed in New Mexico.



"Ninety-one percent of New Mexican voters thought that a pharmacist should be able to inform customers at the point of sale of ways to save money on a prescription," he said.



The survey also found that nine in 10 New Mexicans want elected officials to do more to improve the health-care system. The state's enrollment period for Affordable Care Act coverage, known as the BeWell program, began on Nov. 1 and ends on Dec. 15.



The New Mexico survey results are online at consumers4qualitycare.org.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM