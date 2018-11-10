 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 9, 2018 


Social workers speak out against the nation’s latest gun massacre. Also on the Friday rundown: As we head towards Veterans Day, reports on observing Armistice Day, veterans' unemployment, and one vet’s passion for public lands.

Daily Newscasts

Teachers Praise CA Pension Fund Divestment from Private Prisons

Until now, the California State Teachers Retirement System had just over $12 million invested with private prison companies. (Public Domain Pictures/Pixabay)
Until now, the California State Teachers Retirement System had just over $12 million invested with private prison companies. (Public Domain Pictures/Pixabay)
November 9, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Teachers' groups are praising a decision by their pension fund to eliminate its stock holdings in private prison companies.

The California State Teachers Retirement System announced on Thursday that it will divest completely from investments in private prison companies within six months.

According to Cathy Campbell, president of the Berkeley Federation of Teachers, it's a protest against the companies' involvement with the Trump administration's policy of separating children from their families at the U.S./Mexico border.

"Core Civic and Geo Group were part of running the detention camps where families and sometimes separated children were detained as part of the Trump 'Zero Tolerance' policy," says Campbell.

The fund will also divest from General Dynamics, one of the country's top defense contractors, which provides case management services at youth detention centers. Teachers from Berkeley were among a large group that protested in front of the pensions fund's investment committee back in July.

Campbell says teachers mobilized because they want their pension fund to reflect their commitments to kids and parents.

"We are educators," says Campbell. “We work to serve children and families, and we want our pension fund to reflect our values – which is that we help children and families, and do nothing to harm them."

The California State Teachers Retirement System is the largest teacher's pension fund in the U.S., representing about 933,000 public school teachers. Until now, it had invested $12.1 million in private prison firms.

California lawmakers voted in 2017 to stop sending people convicted of crimes to privately-run prison facilities.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018