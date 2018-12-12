Energy-Storage Technology a Source of Jobs for NY

The report estimates energy storage development will create 27,400 jobs in New York by 2030. (distel2610/Pixabay)

NEW YORK - The rapid growth of wind and solar power in New York means expanding jobs in another field, energy-storage technology, and a new report says many of the pieces already are in place.



The Empire State has ambitious plans to expand clean-energy sources, such as solar power and offshore wind. New York's Public Service Commission is scheduled today to issue an order on how to deploy more energy storage around the state.



According to "The New York Jobs Project" report, energy-storage technology has the potential to create more than 27,000 jobs in the state by 2030. However, report co-author Kate Ringness, managing director of the American Jobs Project, said that will depend on creating strong policies to ensure that local demand is met with locally manufactured products.



"It's not enough to just say that the state is going to create these deployment goals for energy storage," she said. "You need to look at the ecosystem as a whole if you want to get those manufacturing jobs to the state."



The report offered policy recommendations to increase local manufacturing and create good-paying jobs as plans move forward.



Ringness said the state of New York already is home to almost 100 energy-storage companies, universities doing major research on this technology, a battery prototyping center and more.



"You have a lot of these great, fundamental building blocks of an ecosystem for energy storage that help support the state's commitment to deploying more of this," she said.



New York's Clean Energy Standard calls for getting 50 percent of its power from renewable sources such as wind and solar by 2030. Ringness said developing energy-storage technology and infrastructure will be key to meeting that goal.



"Energy storage is the bank for electricity," she said. "So, it is the absolutely critical piece for integrating renewables into the grid."



The report is online at americanjobsproject.us.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY