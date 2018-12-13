 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 13, 2018 


Trump fixer Michael Cohen gets three years, and Trump calls him a liar. Also on the Thursday rundown: higher smoking rates causing some states to fall in health rankings; and the Farm Bill helps wilderness areas.

Daily Newscasts

With Higher Smoking Rates, Indiana Falls in Health Rankings

Smoking has increased in Indiana in the past two years, while decreasing in many other states.(Brun-nO/Pixabay)
Smoking has increased in Indiana in the past two years, while decreasing in many other states.
(Brun-nO/Pixabay)
December 13, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana is facing serious health challenges, according to an annual state-by-state ranking of key health indicators.

The America's Health Rankings 2018 report released on Wednesday places Indiana 41st among states, down from 38th in 2017.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, senior medical adviser with United Health Foundation, is especially concerned about smoking in Indiana, which rose 6 percent while decreasing in many other states.

"Other areas where Indiana is challenged are in the number of cancer deaths and a high infant mortality rate, and those two may have some linkages with the increase in smoking," she states

Randall says the prevalence of obesity is of greatest concern at the national level. It now impacts 31 percent of adults and is a primary contributor to heart disease and cancer.

Indiana's adult obesity rate is slightly higher at 33 percent.

On the bright side, Randall notes, childhood poverty has decreased 19 percent nationally in the past five years.

"Childhood poverty is a key indicator of socioeconomic status, and we know that children who are living in poverty have greater challenges for health for the rest of their life,” she states. “So the fact that childhood poverty is decreasing is a good suggestion that, over the course of their lifetime, we're setting them on a path to better health."

Randall says the findings can help people focus on areas where they can improve behaviors that impact their health.

With smoking, for example, she says it's understandable that quitting is a challenge.

"What will motivate you and hold yourself accountable?” she states. “And recognize that comprehensive support and sometimes medication-assisted therapy for tobacco cessation can really be a big help in doing that. See if you can get support from family and others who are around you."

Randall adds that health professionals, public health leaders and policymakers can use the report to examine ways to better support people in their communities in all aspects of their health.

Mary Kuhlman, Public News Service - IN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2018