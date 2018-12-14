 
The Senate votes to withdraw funding for the Saudi war in Yemen. Also on the Friday rundown: the Global Climate Conference reinforces the need for grassroots movements; and could this be the most wasteful time of year?

MT Businesses, Cities Pledge to Meet Paris Climate Goals

Members of the "We Are Still In" campaign gathered in Bozeman for the Montana Business Climate Panel on Thursday. (Whitney Tawney/Montana Conservation Voters)
December 14, 2018

BOZEMAN, Mont. – A growing number of Montana businesses and cities say they're committed to reaching the climate goals outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, despite the Trump administration's decision to pull out of it.

The "We Are Still In" campaign includes more than 3,500 businesses, governors, college presidents and other leaders who say they'll continue to fight climate change. On Thursday, a panel discussion took place in Bozeman with members of the campaign, including Bill Clem, CEO and founder of the electric-vehicle charging company KERBspace.

He says cutting carbon emissions is good for business.

"Cutting carbon actually saves money,” says Clem. “It actually saves a lot of money. If you start looking at things that you're doing within your business that are very carbon-inefficient, it means that you probably have money that you're leaving on the table."

Forty Montana businesses, cities and tribes have joined the We Are Still In campaign. The Montana Business Climate Panel took place as negotiations at the 24th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Poland wind down this week. It was hosted by the Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund and Environment Montana.

Clem believes it's important to send an alternative message to that of the Trump administration.

"I believe that climate change is our 'World War II' moment,” says Clem. “It is really how not just the nation but the entire world pulls together to solve this. And by doing that, we'll have a cleaner, better, more equitable society."

Members of the We Are Still In campaign represent more than half of Americans and $6.2 trillion of the nation's economy.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
