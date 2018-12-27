"Show Me the Money Day" Aims to Help Michiganders Save Big Bucks

IRS-trained volunteers will be available to help with tax questions at community fairs across the state in January and February. (CEDAM)

LANSING, Mich. – Find out how to save thousands of dollars on your taxes – and get financial advice at Show Me the Money Day – a series of free community empowerment fairs to be held across the state in January and February.



There will be 38 events – the first one is Jan. 21 in Sault Ste. Marie – but this year there will be 10 in Detroit alone, four in Kalamazoo, one in Flint and many more.



Brian Rakovitis, manager of financial empowerment initiatives at the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan, which organizes the events, says the fairs offer valuable advice.



"Individuals can go there to receive free financial education workshops, tips on saving, how to build their credit,” he points out. “It's an opportunity, really, for them to learn about mainstream financial products and really make healthy financial decisions."



IRS-certified and trained volunteers from the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will be on hand to help people get ready for tax season. You can find out the date and time of the closest one by going to www.ShowMeTheMoneyDay.org.



Rakovitis says the last week of December is a great time to make your financial New Year's resolutions.



"Some of the financial resolutions that people make are to pay down debt and make sure that they get ahead on their bills so that they're more financially stable throughout the year,” he states. “Some build emergency savings, some begin saving for their kids' college. Others are just saving for a vacation."



VITA volunteers can help you find out which tax credits you are eligible for, such as the earned income, homestead property and home heating credits. Some credits are worth thousands of dollars.



If you want to connect with a VITA tax volunteer, go to www.MichiganFreeTaxHelp.org.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MI