 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 9, 2019 


Trump delivers a national address to declare a crisis at the border, democrats call it fear mongering. Also, on our nationwide rundown: New York City to guarantee health care to all – including undocumented immigrants. Plus, the USDA says SNAP will be protected during government shutdown

Daily Newscasts

New SD Governor Promises to Expand Economy, Broadband Access

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says the state's economy has "fallen behind in recent years," and thinks reducing regulations and taxes on small businesses would help change that. (grist.org)
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says the state's economy has "fallen behind in recent years," and thinks reducing regulations and taxes on small businesses would help change that. (grist.org)
January 9, 2019

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota's new governor wants to kick-start the state's economy, and believes greater access to broadband would help more residents be part of that goal.

Kristi Noem, a Republican, is the first woman to lead the state as governor. In her "State of the State" address on Tuesday, she recognized South Dakota's widespread lack of broadband access in rural areas and vowed to keep working to overcome those hurdles.

"As I see it, this is a statewide South Dakota issue, not just an 'urban versus rural' issue," she said. "It's a South Dakota issue because the small communities and rural areas near Watertown or Huron provide customers and members of the workforce for those larger communities."

Noem plans to bring industry leaders together to discuss the broadband issue as a first step in the process. On the subject of education, she said, the state needs to provide more career counseling for students, starting in middle school.

Noem also wants to create programs that would prepare students for careers through work experience and will advocate for a "Week of Work" that gets high school students out of the classroom to experience a day on the job. However, she said, earning a wage isn't enough.

"Civics needs to re-emerge, from grade school to the universities," she said. "This year as a first step, I will be bringing legislation to require that every high school graduate be able to pass the United States' citizenship exam."

American Indians make up nearly 9 percent of South Dakota's population, and Noem said she is eager to work with the state's tribes.

"The economy in Indian country needs focus as well," she said. "There are many challenges today for tribes. I'm looking to build relationships and partnerships. We can do new and exciting things with them in many areas - education, law and order, economic development."

An avid pheasant hunter, Noem also pledged to improve the birds' habitat to reverse its dwindling population, which has fallen 65 percent in the past decade.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - SD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019