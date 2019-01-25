Rallying Against Shutdown, MI Federal Workers Call Situation "Desperate"

Workers' rallies against the federal government shutdown continue as the stalemate has now entered its second month. (Tim Hatt/AFGE)

DETROIT – Exasperated workers are rallying again in front of the Federal Building in Detroit today for the third Friday in a row. They say they're doing their part to drive home the point that the government shutdown is causing enormous pain for the 800,000 federal workers either furloughed or forced to work without pay.



About 2,000 Michiganders have now gone two pay periods without a check – and many describe their financial situation as "beyond desperate." Stephanie Perkins represents the people who work for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Detroit as the president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 3504.



"We are being faced with losing homes, not being able to take care of our families,” says Perkins. “People are taking care of their elderly parents, special-needs children. It's unconscionable that this is being allowed to happen to people that all they want to do is go to work every day."



She says at the EEOC, discrimination complaints aren't being investigated, as everyone but a few management staffers in her office are blocked from going to work. On Thursday, the U.S. Senate rejected both a Democratic plan to fund the government temporarily while negotiations continue – and a Republican plan to fund the government and a border wall.



The workers' rally begins at noon.



Perkins says she's sick of feeling like a pawn in a larger ideological battle.



"This is frightening,” says Perkins. “We don't understand it. It's baffling to us, why we are the ones that are suffering over a budget debate that we have absolutely no control, no say, no anything."



The partial government shutdown is now in its 34th day.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MI