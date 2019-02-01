 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 1, 2019 


Senate GOP turns thumbs down on Trump’s withdrawal plans for U.S. troops in Syria. Also on our Friday rundown: In-home caregivers out West reach a milestone in the Fight for $15; and learn why many people are wearing red today.

Daily Newscasts

Washingtonians Wearing Red to Highlight Women's Heart Health

Cardiovascular diseases are preventable in 80 percent of the women who die from them. (Ike and Tash Photography)
Cardiovascular diseases are preventable in 80 percent of the women who die from them. (Ike and Tash Photography)
January 31, 2019

SEATTLE – American Heart Month kicks off Friday with National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for women's heart health.

Washingtonians are encouraged to wear red on Friday in solidarity with people across the country to shed light on cardiovascular diseases – the number one killer of women in the United States.

One in three women will die from these diseases, even though roughly 80 percent of them are preventable.

Laura Pugh, a stroke survivor who lives in Seattle, says at 38, she was busy and had turned into a "ball of stress."

"I didn't have time in my schedule for a stroke,” she relates. “I mean, come on. It just did not fit into my 9 to 5, my Type A.

“I scheduled everything and I made everything a priority over my health. I made my family, I made my friends, I made my career – everything went on that calendar more than taking the 30 minutes to exercise."

Pugh wasn't immediately sure what was happening so she Googled "stroke symptoms" and found the FAST examination, used to recognize the most common warning signs of stroke.

F stands for facial drooping, A for arm weakness, S for speech difficulty and T for time to call 911 if a person is showing any of these symptoms.

Pugh had facial drooping and arm weakness, but says she didn't call 911 like she should have.

When Pugh was discharged from the hospital, she could barely walk or use her right hand. But she had been selected to run in a half-marathon in Washington, D.C. in four months and she was determined to make it. She did.

Pugh says she's changed her life since her stroke, making time to exercise and eat right.

She compares taking care of one's health to putting on your oxygen mask on an airplane before helping someone else.

"You need to be able-bodied to take care of them, and it's the same thing here,” she stresses. “You need to be healthy to take care of your children, take care of your family. So, make your health a priority. "

Women have a higher risk of stroke, suffering about 55,000 more strokes than men each year.

For Wear Red Day, buildings across the state, such as CenturyLink Field in Seattle, also will be decked out in red.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019