SD AARP Members Bend Legislative Ears at State Capitol

Clad in their signature red vests, members of AARP South Dakota shared their priorities with Gov. Kristi Noem, front row center, during Lobby Day at the State Capitol. (aarp.org/sd)

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota seniors were not shy in letting their elected officials know what's important to them during this year's AARP Lobby Day at the State Capitol.



More than 100 volunteer advocates representing the organization's 110,000 members braved frigid temperatures to visit with elected representatives in Pierre this week.



AARP South Dakota State Director Erik Gaikowski says the annual event drew seniors from more than 20 statewide communities who wanted their priorities known.



"Whether it's consumer protection, frauds and scams, making sure that our lawmakers are supporting family caregivers, increasing access to tele-health services – tele-medicine, making South Dakota a more livable state," Gaikowski states.



In regard to improving tele-health services, South Dakota's new governor, Kristi Noem, has acknowledged the state's widespread lack of broadband in rural areas and vowed to address the problem.



Noem says the state must bring homes up to an acceptable level of broadband access.



Gaikowski notes that expanded broadband goes hand-in-hand with AARP's goals of tele-health and helping caregivers take care of their loved ones, especially those who want to stay in their homes as long as possible.



He says typically what's good for those in the 50-plus age range is good for all South Dakotans.



"You may not be 50 or older right now, but everybody wants to get to that point, so what's good for AARP membership right now will be good for those folks moving up into that age group in years to come," he states.



The 40-day 2019 legislative session continues through March 29th.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - SD