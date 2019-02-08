 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 8, 2019 


Sen. Elizabeth Warren expected to jump into the 2020 presidential race this weekend. Also on the Friday rundown: Groups voice support of the "Green New Deal.” And a report on dark money's role in West Virginia's debate on funding foster care.

Daily Newscasts

Rent Stabilization Measure Moves Quickly through Ore. Legislature

Oregon could become the first state to stabilize housing prices through an annual cap on rent increases. (axel.bueckert/Twenty20)
Oregon could become the first state to stabilize housing prices through an annual cap on rent increases. (axel.bueckert/Twenty20)
February 8, 2019

SALEM, Ore. - A statewide measure to address the housing crisis is soaring through the Oregon Legislature.

The first-of-its-kind proposal would cap rent increases at no more than 7 percent plus the inflation rate per year, and ban no-cause evictions for tenants who have lived in a building for a year. The Senate Committee on Housing approved Senate Bill 608 this week, and it could get a full Senate vote next week.

Anneliese Koehler, public policy advocate for Oregon Food Bank, said the bill is moving quickly because lawmakers see the pressing need to address housing affordability. She said housing and hunger are intertwined issues.

"So many of the people that we serve, people experiencing hunger, have to make that tough choice between rent and food," she said. " 'Do I make my rent payment this month or do I put food on the table to feed my family?' And so, this measure will hopefully go a long way to making it so people don't have to make that tough choice."

About one-quarter of renters spent more than half their income on rent in 2016, according to an Oregon Center for Public Policy study. At a hearing this week, two influential landlord groups - the Oregon Rental Housing Association and Rental Housing Alliance - said they were neutral on the bill.

Opponents of the measure have said it wasn't written with rural communities in mind and will decrease the number of affordable units in the state. Koehler said folks at Oregon Food Bank's partner organizations in every part of the state have expressed concern about housing prices, and many renters spoke to this at the hearing this week.

"There were tenants that were there from across the state. There were a number from the Rogue Valley area, who talked a lot about their experiences with huge rent increases and evictions," she said. "So, I would say that that has not been what we are seeing."

Under the bill, landlords who violate the law would be liable for three months' rent as well as the cost for damages. Properties less than 15 years old would be exempt from the rent-increase cap.

The text of SB 608 is online at olis.leg.state.or.us, and OCPP data is at ocpp.org.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019