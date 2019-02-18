 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast-February 18, 2019 


Conservative news outlets call the Trump administration out on its “national emergency” declaration for the border wall. A statewide retirement savings plan heads to the Colorado Legislature. Plus, a report on a “renaissance” in less-intrusive cardiac care.

Daily Newscasts

Bill Would Add Mental Health Services in KY Schools

Young people struggling with mental health issues often face obstacles to getting help. (@epicphotographymb1/Twenty20)
Young people struggling with mental health issues often face obstacles to getting help. (@epicphotographymb1/Twenty20)
February 18, 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky House will now consider a bill that passed unanimously in the Senate.

Senate Bill 1 focuses on addressing the gap in mental health resources for students.

Sponsored by Sen. Max Wise of Campbellsville, the bill calls for providing mental health professionals in every school, one for every 1,500 students.

Chris Barrier, director of law enforcement for Montgomery County Schools, says lawmakers behind the bill were affected by the tragedy of the Marshall County school shooting in 2018, but didn't want to act in haste.

"And so what they did was, they started looking at realistic ways of how they could make kids safer in schools,” he relates. “And so over the past year, when they looked at legislation for Senate Bill 1, they took a very holistic approach at how to keep kids safe, how to have early interventions in place."

According to a 2017 survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 29 percent of high school students in Kentucky have experienced symptoms of depression, and 15 percent said they've had suicidal thoughts.

Donald Rogers, chief clinical officer at Bluegrass.org, a statewide network of community mental health centers, calls the bill a step in the right direction.

"I believe that there does need to be more clinical services available to the schools,” Rogers states. “I think it needs to be a little more clear what the role of those mental health professionals needs to be."

Rogers points out there aren't enough mental health professionals in Kentucky as it is, which adds automatic complications if the bill passes.

"The other element is, the bill, as far as I'm aware, has no funding in it,” he states. “So, I don't know where the funding for all these mental health professionals is going to come from."

Senate Bill 1 is now in the House Education Committee.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019