 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 21, 2019 


Signs that the Mueller Trump/Russia probe could wrap up in the next week. Also on our Thursday rundown: A death penalty repeal likely to pass in New England. Plus, cancer survivors rally for tougher smoking laws in Tennessee.

Daily Newscasts

Public Lands Bill Would Create Civil War Monuments in Kentucky

A federal program that helps states and communities protect public lands could help create two new Civil War monuments in Kentucky. (@mccraydonna37/Twenty20)
A federal program that helps states and communities protect public lands could help create two new Civil War monuments in Kentucky. (@mccraydonna37/Twenty20)
February 21, 2019

NANCY, Ky. – As part of a major package of public lands legislation, the U.S. House is set to vote on permanently reauthorizing a federal program that uses revenue from offshore oil and gas drilling to protect public lands.

If passed, there's new life for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and two new national monuments for Kentucky – Camp Nelson in Jessamine County, and Mill Springs in Pulaski County. Both are Civil War battle sites.

Bruce Burkett, president of the Mill Springs Battlefield Association, says making the site a national monument is long overdue, given its pivotal history in the Civil War.

"I think it's good for Mill Springs, I think it's good for Kentucky and I think it's good for the nation,” he states.
“We've been working toward that kind of designation probably for 15 years now."

Congress is considering permanent reauthorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which expired last fall.

The money is used to create or protect historic sites, wildlife habitats and outdoor recreation projects on public land in every state.

The Senate has already passed a public lands package.

Over the years, Kentucky has received about $126 million for LWCF projects that, in turn, generate jobs, tax revenue and tourism dollars.

Burkett says making Mill Springs a national monument would have similar economic perks for the region.

"Sixty percent-plus of visitation to the battlefield is actually out-of-state,” he points out. “Tourism is going to be a big factor for the battlefield, and the economy of Southside."

Money from the LWCF has been used to protect other military heritage sites, including Valley Forge, Gettysburg, and Manassas National Battlefield.

A 2018 poll found three out of four Americans support reauthorizing the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The House vote could come as early as next week.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019