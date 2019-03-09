Trump Administration Proposes Ending Gray Wolf Protections

While wolves are recovering, the group Oregon Wild notes there is only one breeding pair in western Oregon. (Oregon Dept. of Fish and Widlife/Flickr)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The U.S. Department of the Interior will roll out plans to remove Endangered Species Act protections for the gray wolf, acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has announced. Groups in the Northwest say that action would be premature.



Wolf numbers have made a big comeback since the species was listed as endangered in the 1970s, but the comeback wasn't spread evenly across the country. Wolves are just starting to make their way into the Pacific Northwest.



According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service numbers, said Steve Pedery, conservation director for Oregon Wild, there's currently only one known breeding pair in western Oregon.



"The idea that the Fish and Wildlife Service would declare 'mission accomplished' and the species recovered with just one breeding pair west of Highway 395 is absurd," Pedery said.



If gray wolves are delisted, their management would revert to the states. Unlike its neighbors to the north and south, Pedery said, Oregon doesn't protect these wolves as endangered. There are more than 5,000 across the lower 48 states, but they occupy a fraction of their historic range. Some livestock groups have pushed for delisting because they see wolves as a nuisance.



Kristen Boyles, an attorney in the Northwest office of Earthjustice, said the wolf population has made a miraculous return from 40 years ago when only about 1,000 were left, but she hasn't seen reputable science that shows the species is back at full strength.



"It's good that they are recovering, it's good that there are more wolves than there used to be," she said. "But you can't stop the protections prematurely before you get there, or you simply send a species back into an imperiled phase."



The Fish and Wildlife Service attempted to remove wolves from the Endangered Species list in 2013, but the agency backed down after opposition from the public and scientists.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR