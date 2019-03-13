Colorado Students to Join Global Youth Climate Strike

A 16-year-old climate activist in Sweden, who went on strike in August last year and every Friday thereafter, has inspired a global movement. (Leonhard Lenz/Wikimedia Commons)

DENVER — Inspired by a 16-year-old Swedish activist, students in Colorado plan to go on strike this Friday to protest what they see as the failure of world leaders to address climate change.



Marlow Baines, one of the event's organizers, said students from at least seven Front Range high schools, as well as many at the University of Colorado Boulder, will walk out of classes at noon Friday. She said the action is intended to put the spotlight on an issue that impacts all Americans, regardless of party affiliation.



"The youth of our world are calling for our politicians, parents, family, the older generations to stand with us,” Baines said, “because we want a future, we want to have children. And what is the point of education if there's not going to be a livable Earth?"



Baines pointed to the latest report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which warned that leaders have just 11 years to take action to avoid catastrophic climate change, including the reduction of global carbon emissions to zero by 2050. Industry groups in Colorado have said recent moves to limit oil and gas production, a major contributor to climate pollution, would cost the state millions in tax revenues and jobs.



According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, policies incentivizing investment in renewables would create three times as many jobs as industries producing electricity from fossil fuels, while boosting local tax revenues.



Baines said renewables are a small portion of the overall energy sector in the U.S. today. But she pointed to data showing that clean-energy jobs already outnumber fossil-fuel jobs.



"So think about how many more long-term net jobs will be created by transitioning to a 100 percent renewable economy,” she said.



Each Friday since August 2018, Greta Thunberg has skipped school to strike on the steps of Stockholm's Parliament building, demanding government take radical action on climate change. Strikes are planned for Friday in Boulder, Denver, Fort Collins and Parker, joining some 700 similar actions across 71 countries.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO