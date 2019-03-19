State-Facilitated Retirement Program Winds Through Wash. Legislature

A bill that would establish an auto-enroll retirement program has a hearing in the Washington state House on Tuesday. (Jon Connell/Flickr)

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A bill that would give workers an easy way to save for retirement is quickly making its way through the Washington state Legislature.



Senate Bill 5740 would establish the Secure Choice Savings Program, which would automatically contribute to employees' retirement savings accounts through payroll deductions.



The program could especially be important for small businesses, which often are unable to create their own retirement plans for employees.



That's been the case for Travis Rosenthal, a member of the Washington Hospitality Association who owns three restaurants in the Seattle area.



Although he says he'd like to offer plans, he says the idea of managing them has been daunting.



"Having the state help small businesses offer this benefit to employees would be great, not only to employees as they try to navigate those expenses later in life, but also for employers who care about their employees and they don't have the financial means or the company structure to offer this type of benefit to their employees," Rosenthal states.



The bill has passed through the Senate and has a hearing in the House on Tuesday. The plan would have an opt-out feature and allow employees to easily move their savings from job to job.



Rosenthal says that's an important feature for the restaurant industry, where workers tend to move around a lot.



AARP Washington, a supporter of the bill, notes workers are 15 times more likely to save for retirement if they can do so at work.



More than 1 million Washingtonians currently don't have access to a retirement savings program at work.



State Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, is one of the bill's sponsors and also a small business owner.



He says workers don't benefit from retirement plans from financial service companies until they reach about $5,000 in their account and that this bill could be a way to get more folks to that threshold.



"It's good for people and I think it's going to be good for the industry,” Mullet stresses. “And I think it's going to get a lot of people in the habit of saving for their retirement who aren't in that mind frame right now."



The program would be similar to a retirement savings plan launched in Oregon in 2017. More than 70 percent of eligible workers are enrolled in the Oregon program.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA