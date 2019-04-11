 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 11, 2019 


Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin alerts Congress that Trump will miss deadline to turn over his tax returns. Also on our Thursday rundown: A majority of Texans say they want the government involved in health care. Plus, young people in minority communities bear the brunt of HIV.

Daily Newscasts

Conservationists Release Endangered Sturgeon Into Tennessee River

Lake sturgeon are migratory fish, traveling an average of 62 miles to spawn. (Vladimir Wrangel/Adobe Stock)
Lake sturgeon are migratory fish, traveling an average of 62 miles to spawn. (Vladimir Wrangel/Adobe Stock)
April 11, 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Scientists from the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute and the state Wildlife Resources Agency have released 89 lake sturgeon into the Tennessee River, as part of an ongoing effort to replenish the wild population.

These fish, which are listed as endangered, once thrived in the United States, but nearly went extinct in the 1970s because of overfishing, dam building, and poor water quality.

Meredith Hayes Harris is a biologist with the Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute that participated in the sturgeon release this week. She says each fish is marked with a tracking tag identifying it with a unique number.

"We sample every winter the Tennessee River and all the other rivers where they are released, and when we recapture a fish, we will be able to read that number with a special wand that really enables us to get a lot of good data," says Harris.

Lake sturgeon are one of three native sturgeon species found in Tennessee. They can grow up to nine feet long, weigh hundreds of pounds, and can live to be one hundred and fifty years-old.

Harris says lake sturgeon play a critical role in the marine life ecosystem, and that's why Tennessee conservationists have been working so hard to replenish the population.

"Sturgeon being such a large and a long-lived fish, are incredibly important to the ecosystem,” says Harris. “They have a very, very large impact on all the other fish and aquatic life in these rivers, and we're part of this ecosystem too, conserving the sturgeon is ultimately conserving the life-support system for us as humans."

Since the late 1990s, more than 200,000 lake sturgeon have been released into the Tennessee, Cumberland and French Broad rivers.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - TN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019