 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 17, 2019 


Trump vetoes congressional resolution to end U.S. participation in Yemen’s civil war. Also on our Wednesday rundown: A first look at President Trump’s first GOP challenger. And rising rents push low-wage families away from opportunity.

Daily Newscasts

Rising Rents Pushing Low-Wage Families Away from Opportunities

In San Antonio, workers must earn at least $20 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment. Residents of Fremont, Calif., must earn a six-figure salary to rent a median-priced one-bedroom apartment. (Park Van Ness/Flickr)
In San Antonio, workers must earn at least $20 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment. Residents of Fremont, Calif., must earn a six-figure salary to rent a median-priced one-bedroom apartment. (Park Van Ness/Flickr)
April 17, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas - As more Texans have turned to renting in the decade following the housing crisis, rising rents are pushing low-income families away from safe neighborhoods and good schools, according to a new report from Apartment List.

To afford a median-cost two-bedroom apartment in Houston, said Christina Rosales, communications director for Texas Housers, you'd have to earn $20 an hour, and in Austin you'd have to earn $27 an hour.

"And in Lubbock it's $16 an hour," she said. "So you can see it varies a lot, but none of this would be affordable to someone making minimum wage, which is more than 800,000 people who are renting in Texas."

Nearly half of U.S. renting households spend more than the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's recommended 30 percent of gross income on rent. Rosales said families are forced to pay a higher percentage of their income to keep their kids in decent schools, or move into neighborhoods with fewer services.

Texas cities ranked better than costly East and West Coast markets. Renters in California's Bay Area city of Fremont must earn a six-figure salary to afford a median-priced one-bedroom apartment.

Just one in four people who qualify for federal housing assistance, public housing or vouchers actually get help, Rosales said. Increasing investments in affordable housing is critical, she said, because the future of families depends on where they're living today. Rosales emphasized that home is where childhood happens, where kids get their first bite of birthday cake and where they learn to read with Mom.

"And if there's not a place for these kids to have that childhood, if it's simply a rickety roof over their head," she said, "we need to face the issue today so that kids have a decent foundation for tomorrow."

At the state level, Rosales said, lawmakers can help families by passing legislation to allow cities to enact inclusionary zoning, which would require developers to create affordable units. Under current law, she said, renters in Texas also lack basic rights and can be evicted for complaining about sewage or electrical problems.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - TX

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019