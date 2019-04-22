 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2019 


The vigilante accused of holding migrants at border to appear in court today. Also on our Monday rundown: The US Supreme Court takes up including citizenship questions on the next census this week. Plus, Earth Day finds oceans becoming plastic soup.

Daily Newscasts

This Earth Day, Conservation Groups Decry Offshore-Drilling Expansion

Offshore-drilling lease sales for California could start next year, first off of Southern California, then off the central and northern coast. (BOEM)
Offshore-drilling lease sales for California could start next year, first off of Southern California, then off the central and northern coast. (BOEM)
April 22, 2019

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Just in time for Earth Day today, the environmental group Oceana is calling for a halt to the Trump administration's moves to radically expand offshore oil and gas drilling and roll back safety measures.

Their new report, "Dirty Drilling," found the risk of another catastrophic oil spill is growing because any day now, the administration is expected to finalize its proposal to open up 98 percent of federal waters to oil leases. Oceana campaign director Diane Hoskins noted the feds have proposed four lease sales in California, starting next year.

"We shouldn't be expanding dirty and dangerous drilling when there is overwhelming bipartisan opposition from those that have the most to lose,” Hoskins said. “Instead, we should be implementing safety reforms, not rolling back the too-few safety measures that are already in place."

A 90-day public comment period will commence once the final offshore drilling proposal is released. Hoskins said the administration already has finalized plans to weaken the production-systems safety rule but still is considering changes to the well-control rule.

President Donald Trump has defended his policy, saying the U.S. should make use of its natural resources to ensure energy independence in the future.

The report also claims the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is too friendly to oil and gas companies. Hoskins said, in addition, the feds are relying on safety standards written by the industry itself.

"The agency is regularly granting exemptions from offshore-drilling safety requirements,” she said. “Essentially, BSEE is relinquishing its independence, blurring the lines between regulator and the regulated."

Sunday was the nine-year anniversary of the catastrophic Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. There hasn't been an offshore lease sale in federal waters off of California since 1984, or in state waters since the sixties. Santa Barbara suffered a major oil spill in 1969, and a smaller one in 2015.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019