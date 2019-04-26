Starting Today, Law Day Events Feature Free Legal Help for Nevadans

Law Day was first proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1961 to celebrate the United States' tradition as a nation based on the rule of law. (Morguefile)

RENO, Nev. – Law Day is May 1st, and legal-aid groups across the state are offering free legal advice starting today and running through next week.



Today, Nevada Legal Services holds events known as "Serving Seniors," at six senior centers in towns across northern Nevada. People over 55 can ask questions of attorneys volunteering their time in Carson City, Dayton, Elko, Fallon, Reno and Yerington.



Rhea Gertken, directing attorney in the Reno office of Nevada Legal Services, says seniors can get valuable advice on financial matters.



"They often have questions – 'Should I get a will? Do I need a trust?' We also, though, have a lot of seniors that are facing debt issues – so, debt collection, possible bankruptcy questions," says Gertken.



The first Law Day was declared in 1961 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, to proclaim the United States' commitment to the rule of law. And next week, people of any age can attend Nevada Legal Services' free ask-a-lawyer events at the Second Judicial District Court in Reno on Wednesday, May 1st, or at the State Supreme Court Law Library in Carson City on May 2nd.



The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada hosts a similar event on Wednesday at the Doolittle Community Center in Las Vegas.



Gertken says people can get a trained legal opinion on a wide range of issues.



"And this includes estate planning, bankruptcy, landlord-tenant, immigration, criminal-record sealing," says Gertken. “We try to make the topics as broad as possible to invite in as much of the community that has legal questions as we can."



Community legal aid organizations around the country are funded primarily by grants from the Legal Services Corporation, which in turn is funded by Congress. This year, however, President Donald Trump's proposed budget zeroes out these funds.



Last year he tried to do the same thing, but Congress appropriated the money nonetheless.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV