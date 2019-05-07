 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - May 7, 2019 


Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin turns 'thumbs down' on turning over Trump tax returns. Also on our Tuesday rundown: Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington state signs the “strongest” clean-energy bill in the nation. Plus, what’s up with a controversial anti-vaping bill?

Daily Newscasts

Four-in-10 Indiana Evictions Occur in Marion County

Eviction can not only create housing instability, it can also make it more difficult to apply for credit down the road. (Elnur/Adobe Stock)
Eviction can not only create housing instability, it can also make it more difficult to apply for credit down the road. (Elnur/Adobe Stock)
May 7, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS — A new analysis of eviction rates in Indiana's largest county provides insight into how the problem might be better addressed across the state.

The data from the Indiana University Public Policy Institute's Center for Research and Social Policy reveals that Marion County accounts for 40 percent of evictions in Indiana, but only 14 percent of the state's population. Additionally, eviction and filing rates in Marion County and Indiana as a whole are higher than the overall U.S. rate.

Director of the center Dr. Breanca Merritt contended Indiana lacks tenant-friendly policies.

"That means that tenants have a more difficult time being able to justify getting out of a lease or navigating the environment in terms of the court system and how to deal with what happens if you get evicted and what can you do to prevent yourself from becoming evicted,” Merritt said.

Several state laws and local ordinances are on the books in Indiana governing evictions and landlord-tenant relationships. However, Merritt said Indiana remains one of eight states that do not protect tenants against landlord retaliation.

She said besides creating housing instability for both individuals and families, evictions have long-term financial ramifications.

"If someone gets evicted and that turns up on their credit score, over time it might prevent them being able to rent housing from other people,” Merritt said. “It affects their ability to apply for other forms of credit. It affects not just their ability to live in a house but to do other things, too.”

Merritt said further research is needed into the differences in eviction rates between urban and rural areas, disparities among people of color and women, and the problems with data collection.

"In addition to the data not always being there and informal evictions that happen kind of off the books, there's a lot of information that we're not capturing,” she said.

Recommendations to address eviction rates in the report include mandatory tenant and landlord education about renters' rights, the use of mediation services before and during the eviction process, and more quality, affordable housing options for renters.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - IN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019