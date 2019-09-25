 
NV Students to Join International Climate Protest on Friday

Activists are preparing their signs for the Global Climate Strike events on Friday. (Eymhy Corpus)
Activists are preparing their signs for the Global Climate Strike events on Friday. (Eymhy Corpus)
September 18, 2019

CARSON CITY, Nev. - Hundreds of Nevada high school students are expected to walk out of class at 10 a.m. Friday as part of an international day of action to call attention to climate change ahead of a U.N. Climate Summit next week.

Protesters will rally in 2,500 cities across 117 countries, with 750 strikes in the United States alone. Five high schools in the Las Vegas area will be part of the Global Climate Strike.

Samia Husane, a student organizer at Valley High School, said kids are taking a stand because adults can't even agree on whether climate change is a real problem.

"The adults have shown us that they can't get it done, that they've failed us," she said, "and that now, we need them to do their part, and we are aware of the severity of the situation."

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord, but many Americans are asking leaders of the U.N. Climate Summit to take bold action to cut carbon emissions nonetheless. A second, all-ages protest is planned for 6 p.m. Friday in front of the Venetian in Las Vegas.

Jackie Chiakulas, an organizer with the nonprofits 350 Nevada and PLAN Action, applauded state and private efforts to reduce the carbon footprint. She says she's convinced that the floods, fires, droughts and heat waves gripping the United States in recent years were made worse by climate change.

"The pace of the policy action isn't working, so we're pretty much demanding bold action and the time is right now to do it," she said. "We don't have any more time to waste deciphering whether or not to do something about it."

According to research this year from ClimateCentral.org, Las Vegas is one of the fastest-warming cities in the country. The student protest movement started last year when a young Swedish climate activist named Greta Thunberg left school each Friday to protest on the steps of her country's Parliament.

Information on Nevada protests is online at docs.google.com, information on the global strikes is at globalclimatestrike.net, and the Climate Central report is at climatecentral.org.

Disclosure: Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Immigrant Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV

 
