 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019 


Speaker Pelosi calls for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump and cleaners rally for a new contract.

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019  


Former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Gov. Bill Weld differed on some policy approaches, but agreed on the need to beat President Donald Trump at last night's Republican primary debate. Plus, independent candidate Mark Charles on recognizing tribal lands.

Daily Newscasts

Health Groups, Mayors Pan Trump’s Move To Lower Emissions Standards

California's higher vehicle-emissions standards have significantly lessened smog pollution. (Jackiebabe/Morguefile)
California's higher vehicle-emissions standards have significantly lessened smog pollution. (Jackiebabe/Morguefile)
September 20, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Clean-air advocates are speaking out after the Trump administration yesterday formally revoked a waiver that allows California to have higher vehicle emissions standards than those set by the federal government.

The Environmental Protection Agency claims new cars with fewer pollution controls will be cheaper – so more people can afford to replace older models. Paul Billings, national senior vice president for public policy for the American Lung Association, disagrees.

"So we're going to have vehicles that create more greenhouse-gas pollution, don't go as far on a tank of gas, and that will mean that more money comes out of a family's pockets for their monthly transportation costs," says Billings.

The EPA's revocation of the Clean Air Act waiver also affects the 13 other states plus D.C. that adopted California's standards. California recently struck a deal with four automakers, who will keep producing cars to the higher emissions standards.

Albany Mayor Rochelle Nason says California is particularly prone to smog and notes that carbon emissions contribute to climate change – which scientists have linked to worsening droughts, heat waves and fires.

"It's extremely troubling,” says Nason. “We have had waivers in place for years to protect human health. Air pollution affects everyone, especially the most vulnerable among us."

The change is certain to be challenged in the courts. The administration is expected to release its new, lower emissions standards later this fall.

Disclosure: The Partnership Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019