 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 26, 2019 


Select lawmakers get a first look at the Trump whistleblower's report. Also on our rundown, we look at the effects in one state of strict new federal overtime rules predicted to be leaving workers behind.

2020Talks - September 26, 2019  


Supermajority Education Fund cross-country bus tour swings through Iowa to help women get into politics. Candidates talk to high school and college students to get them into the process, too.

Daily Newscasts

Minnesota Becomes a Clean Car State

New rules being developed by the state aim to reduce air pollution from tailpipes, which are the largest source of climate-change inducing emissions. (Orlando/Adobe Stock)
New rules being developed by the state aim to reduce air pollution from tailpipes, which are the largest source of climate-change inducing emissions. (Orlando/Adobe Stock)
September 26, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz has just declared Minnesota a Clean Car State, and directed the Minnesota Pollution Control Administration to start making rules to limit tailpipe pollution in many cars, and increase the number of electric vehicles sold in the state.

The new rules would mimic those in 14 other states and Washington, D.C.

State Sen. Nick Frentz, D-Mankato, says this will give Minnesota car buyers a lot more options.

"Right now in the United States, there are 43 different models sold, but only 19 are available in Minnesota,” he points out. “So we're talking about changes that will not only benefit public health, but hopefully reduce our carbon emissions"

All current cars, trucks and SUVs would remain on the market.

Transportation is the number one source of climate change-causing pollution in the state.

Supporters say introduction of more clean cars would also significantly improve air quality. Opponents say the changes could increase the cost of some cars.

Paul Billings, national senior vice president for public policy for the American Lung Association, says the changes will lower the amount families spend on gas and repairs while protecting the environment.

"The American public wants cleaner air,” he states. “They want to address climate change. They want to have the most efficient motor vehicles."

Just last week, the Trump administration moved to stop states from establishing higher emissions standards than those set by the federal government.

Minnesota is part of a multi-state lawsuit filed to uphold the states' rights under the Clean Air Act to set their own standards.

Disclosure: The Partnership Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019