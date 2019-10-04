 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - October 4, 2019 


House investigators hear first testimony in the impeachment inquiry; and in what some see as a victory in the battle against opioid abuse, a judge allows a safe consumption site.

2020Talks - October 4, 2019. 


Some state parties have changed their rules so that the winner of the primary or caucus gets all the delegates. And, Republicans differ in terms of their positions on impeachment.

Daily Newscasts

Governor Signs Bill to Bring Public Banking to CA

Public banks in Germany have been credited with fueling that nation's green economy.(RLTheis/Twenty20)
Public banks in Germany have been credited with fueling that nation's green economy.(RLTheis/Twenty20)
October 4, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California may have a new type of bank by next year – the result of a bill signed yesterday by Gov. Gavin Newsom that sets up rules for the creation of public banks.

The new financial institutions would be owned by and would primarily serve public agencies – and unlike private banks, they'll be required to put the public good over profits. Debbie Notkin, a member of the California Public Banking Alliance, predicts the agencies will save a ton of money.

"Local public banks return the money that cities and counties now pay in fees and interest back to those cities and counties as bank profits," says Notkin.

The only public bank in the U.S. right now is the Bank of North Dakota, which has been around for about a century and makes about 18% in profits each year.

Wall Street banks have criticized California's legislation, saying banking is too complex to be entrusted to government. However, Notkin notes all five of the biggest Wall Street banks have felony charges on their records and have paid huge fines for their misdeeds in recent years.

She's also convinced that public banks will be more responsive to local and regional concerns.

"We'll be in a position to build affordable housing at reasonable rates, to do wildfire mitigation," says Notkin. “All the things that California really needs, our own banks can help us do."

The first public bank may spring from Alameda County and a coalition of agencies in the East Bay – perhaps by the end of 2020.

The cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles are also moving quickly to establish public banks.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019