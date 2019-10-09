New Mexico Projects Track Permian Basin Methane Emissions

In places such as the Permian Basin, the International Energy Agency estimates the oil and gas industry could use today's technologies to reduce methane emissions by 75%. (jpl.nasa.gov)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A study is under way to determine how much methane is escaping from New Mexico's Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil and gas basins in the United States.



Methane emissions are 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at driving climate change in the near term, so the Environmental Defense Fund is leading an effort to measure the extent of the problem.



Susan Torres, public information officer for the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, said the recent surge in oil and gas production has heightened concerns about methane emissions.



"It's contributing to climate change, and that's a really big factor into why we want to tackle that," she said. "It's the biggest portion of methane emissions in New Mexico, and the quick expansion that we've been seeing - it's been hard to keep up."



More than half of U.S. oil rigs are now in the Permian Basin. The new monitoring project supports New Mexico's goal to reduce the state's greenhouse-gas emissions by 45% from 2005 levels by 2030. An executive order from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham mandates a rule-making process to curb emissions, and includes forming an advisory panel to get the job done.



The Permian Basin spans more than 86,000 square miles of west Texas and southeastern New Mexico. At a sustainability summit this month, the state announced its partnership with Santa Fe-based data analytics firm

Over the course of a year, the Environmental Defense Fund will make public the emissions data it gathers, in the hope that industry, regulators and communities can better address methane pollution and find solutions.

Disclosure: Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM