 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - October 14, 2019 


Syrian military moves in as the U.S. moves out; and Colorado looks at Public Option health plans. Plus, Indigenous Peoples Day.

2020Talks - October 14, 2019 


Today is what some call Columbus Day, and others call Indigenous Peoples Day. Plus, over the weekend, United Food and Commercial Workers hosted a presidential forum in Altoona, Iowa.

Daily Newscasts

In Western NC, 60-Mile Corridor to Highlight Cherokee Cultural Sites

Members of the Nikwasi Initiative gather in Franklin, North Carolina. (Juanita Wilson)
Members of the Nikwasi Initiative gather in Franklin, North Carolina. (Juanita Wilson)
October 14, 2019

FRANKLIN, N.C. — After preserving a sacred Cherokee site in Franklin, known as the Nikwasi Mound, members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a local conservation group are now developing a 60-mile cultural corridor. The corridor will run between Nikwasi Mound and another heritage site called Cowee.

Juanita Wilson is co-chair of the Nikwasi Initiative, the organization behind the project, which she said was sparked by the effort to protect Nikwasi Mound.

"The Cherokees honored it, considered it to be their spiritual center. But Nikwaski - which is, in the Cherokee word 'nah-kwee-see' means the 'star place' - and that's what they named it,” Wilson said. “And we speculate that that's because some of the trade that went on, other than agricultural, was around the mica, because there were some mica mines."

Once completed, the Cherokee Cultural Corridor will follow the Little Tennessee River and include historical information on Cherokee settlements, trade relationships and traditional knowledge of plants and agriculture.

The Nikwasi Mound is the only remnant of a Cherokee settlement that thrived more than 500 years ago. Wilson said she thinks the cultural corridor will attract tourists and boost the area's economic growth.

"We went from saying, 'It's cool to have these two mounds,' to, 'You know what? This could be a real economic opportunity,’” she said.

Ben Laseter is deputy director at Mainspring Conservation Trust, which helped the Eastern Band of Cherokee acquire the deed to Nikwasi Mound. He said bringing people together and finding a middle ground is important when weighing the factors involved in preserving culturally significant sites that are located on municipal property.

"To talk about how the mound itself and the area around it could be managed, maybe redeveloped in some way, 'greened up' in some way, to help bring some honor to this site here in the middle of Franklin,” Laseter said.

He said land investment in the corridor project is estimated to be more than $28 million.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019