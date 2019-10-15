 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - October 15, 2019 


U.S. Reacts to Turkish offensive, Ft. Worth police officer charged with murder, a tax break for New Mexico families, and animals hit on the road in Nevada.

2020Talks - October 15, 2019 


Tonight, 12 candidates will take the fourth Democratic debate stage in Westerville, Ohio. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will be there, despite considering a boycott of the event.

Daily Newscasts

WA Credit Unions Mark National Co-Op Month

About 550 branches of cooperatively-modeled credit unions operate in Washington state. (Hepta/Adobe Stock)
About 550 branches of cooperatively-modeled credit unions operate in Washington state. (Hepta/Adobe Stock)
October 15, 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. — October is National Co-Op Month, and among the most popular cooperatives in Washington state are credit unions. The not-for-profit financial institutions boast 4.3 million members statewide.

Credit unions have a cooperative business model, but they also cooperate with each other. On Thursday, which is also International Credit Union Day, 19 Spokane-area credit unions are coming together to help Mid-City Concerns, a senior center with a branch of Meals on Wheels in their facility.

Traci McGlathery is director of community relations with STCU, formerly known as the Spokane Teachers Credit Union.

"They're a very valued part of our downtown community,” McGlathery said. “They provide nutritional and a social lifeline for seniors who are experiencing homelessness or are existing off of incomes far below the federal poverty level."

There are about 550 credit-union branches across Washington state. Credit unions, like other cooperatives, are member-owned businesses.

McGlathery said in the 1930s, credit unions were mainly collections of folks within the same profession - such as teachers in the case of STCU - pooling their resources together to help one another. She said the spirit of those early days still exists.

"We really are serving our membership in the best way that they need us to provide,” she said. “And it makes it a lot easier to not compete with one another because we really kind of have those same principles."

Credit unions and other cooperative models began to expand in the wake of the Great Depression.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019