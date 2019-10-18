 
Voter Protection Group Launches Ahead of 2020 Election

The new Voter Protection Corps expects the 2020 election to be more volatile than past races, and says states face a variety of challenges to ensure everyone can cast a ballot. (Voter Protection Corps)
October 18, 2019

WESTON, Mass. – Massachusetts is home to the man who heads the Voter Protection Corps, a new national nonprofit that has launched to address voting difficulties ahead of the 2020 election.

Since 2020 could be even more volatile than past elections, the group has assembled a team of voter-protection experts, with some members of Congress as advisers.

Quentin Palfrey of Weston chairs the Voter Protection Corps, after serving in a similar role in Ohio for Barack Obama's 2008 campaign. Palfrey explains why the organization is launching now, before many nominees have even been chosen.

"A lot of the challenges that voters face,” says Palfrey, “whether that's poor ballot design or long lines, or old-fashioned voter suppression – a lot of the factors that go into that happen well in advance of the election."

While the Corps is nonpartisan, Palfrey acknowledges that the team has largely worked for Democrats. Most recently, he was the 2018 Democratic nominee in the Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor race.

Palfrey says while legislative advocacy is crucial, the Voter Protection Corps is focusing on what can be done before 2020. He emphasizes that local voting challenges vary across the country.

"In New Hampshire, we face a lot of challenges to student voting,” says Palfrey. “In Ohio, there are a lot of capacity issues that are facing the African-American voters. We've had voting machine kinds of problems in Pennsylvania, or ballot design problems in Florida."

He says the solutions to these issues include voter education, and getting more resources to improve voting machines and ballots – as well as finding ways to shorten long voting lines.

Palfrey notes that the tech experts on their staff also are trying to predict where election challenges will most likely occur. More information is online at 'voter-protection.org.'


This story was produced in collaboration with The Fulcrum.

Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - MA

 
