 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 22, 2019 


Trump lashes out at critics who claim he abuses his office; a strike at JFK airport; gun control bills in Wisconsin; a possible link between air pollution and violent crime; and very close foreign elections.

2020Talks - October 22, 2019 


After a settlement instead of what would have been the first trial in the landmark court case on the opioid crisis, we look at what 2020 candidates want to do about drug pricing.

Daily Newscasts

ID Driver Safety Program for Seniors Seeking Volunteers

About 700 older Idahoans have taken driver safety courses from AARP to freshen up their skills. (Syda Productions/Adobe Stock)
About 700 older Idahoans have taken driver safety courses from AARP to freshen up their skills. (Syda Productions/Adobe Stock)
October 22, 2019

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A program offering safety tips for older drivers is looking for volunteers in Idaho.

The AARP Driver Safety Program is celebrating its 40th year helping Americans navigate the roads. AARP Idaho's driver safety state coordinator Becky Young in Blackfoot said courses are available for drivers over age 50 to teach folks about how vehicles have changed, what laws have changed and how their age could affect their driving.

"One of the first things they start to limit is their night driving, because our vision decreases a little as we age at night,” Young said. “Reaction time slows down a bit, so we emphasize on the fact that we need to be extra alert and cautious of what's going on around our vehicles."

Young said this time of year, courses emphasize winter driving. She added drivers should be on the lookout for RVs and big trucks carrying the fall harvest. And drivers of every age should make sure they buckle their seat belts and stay off their phones.

Young said this year there have been 36 volunteers statewide who have taught 90 classes for about 700 participants. She said volunteering for the program has been a rewarding experience for her in the past.

"If I can save one person from having a crash and being hurt in an accident, I've done my job,” she said.

Young said AARP Idaho needs volunteer instructors statewide and also is looking for Spanish-speaking volunteers. People who are interested can register at AARP.org.

Disclosure: AARP Idaho contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019