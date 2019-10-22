ID Driver Safety Program for Seniors Seeking Volunteers

About 700 older Idahoans have taken driver safety courses from AARP to freshen up their skills. (Syda Productions/Adobe Stock)

BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A program offering safety tips for older drivers is looking for volunteers in Idaho.



The AARP Driver Safety Program is celebrating its 40th year helping Americans navigate the roads. AARP Idaho's driver safety state coordinator Becky Young in Blackfoot said courses are available for drivers over age 50 to teach folks about how vehicles have changed, what laws have changed and how their age could affect their driving.



"One of the first things they start to limit is their night driving, because our vision decreases a little as we age at night,” Young said. “Reaction time slows down a bit, so we emphasize on the fact that we need to be extra alert and cautious of what's going on around our vehicles."



Young said this time of year, courses emphasize winter driving. She added drivers should be on the lookout for RVs and big trucks carrying the fall harvest. And drivers of every age should make sure they buckle their seat belts and stay off their phones.



Young said this year there have been 36 volunteers statewide who have taught 90 classes for about 700 participants. She said volunteering for the program has been a rewarding experience for her in the past.



"If I can save one person from having a crash and being hurt in an accident, I've done my job,” she said.



Young said AARP Idaho needs volunteer instructors statewide and also is looking for Spanish-speaking volunteers. People who are interested can register at AARP.org.

Disclosure: AARP Idaho contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Health Issues, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID