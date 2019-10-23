ND Group's Meeting Features Film on Town During Oil Boom

"My Country No More" follows Kalie Rider and other Trent, ND residents from 2011 to 2016. (Joshua Hammerling/My Country No More)

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The Dakota Resource Council's annual meeting this year features a documentary on the people of a North Dakota town when the Bakken oil boom hit.



"My Country No More" is about the western farm town of Trenton from 2011 to 2016, when industry – and money – flooded in and changed the community.



Trenton resident Kalie Rider will be at the meeting talking about her efforts to push back against the oil industry.



Rider says the boom overwhelmed local elected leaders, who, in turn, were approving most industry proposals that came across their desk.



She says local residents didn't create formal efforts to organize – they just became civically engaged.



"If you don't show up it's just going to get passed,” she states. “That's how it was. So, we just made sure we were at all the meetings, and they were forced to think twice about their decisions on it."



The annual meeting takes place Friday and Saturday at the civic center in New Town, with the screening of "My Country No More" on Saturday.



April Fairfield, board chair of the Dakota Resource Council, says members across the state are focusing on local issues, including an oil spill in Western North Dakota that could be the largest land spill in U.S. history.



She says members also are working to repel the growth of corporate farming and fighting for implementation of methane waste rules rolled back by the Trump administration.



In these cases, as with Trenton residents, Fairfield notes local people are the ones standing up for themselves.



"One of the reasons for that is because we are member driven and because the people who are standing up on these issues, they're personally impacted by them," she states.



The Dakota Resource Council is celebrating its 41st year advocating for the rights of farmers, ranchers and landowners

Disclosure: Dakota Resource Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environment, Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ND