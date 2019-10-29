 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 29, 2019 


U.S. House to take the next step in impeachment process; voting rights fight in Florida courts; public pension funding described as a tax fairness issue in Kentucky; and more Holocaust education in Maryland public schools.

2020Talks - October 29, 2019 


A non-RNC-sponsored GOP primary debate yesterday; and how lower-polling candidates think about their poll numbers, as the DNC winnows debate field with even harsher restrictions.

Daily Newscasts

South Dakota Initiative Successfully Reduces Juvenile Detention

Research suggests detention of juveniles can increase the likelihood that they will commit another crime. (aclu.org)
Research suggests detention of juveniles can increase the likelihood that they will commit another crime. (aclu.org)
October 28, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In the past six years, the youth detention population in South Dakota has decreased significantly and the number of juveniles committed to the Department of Corrections has decreased by 65%.

The reduction is a result of the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative, adopted in 2011.

State coordinator Annie Brokenleg says locking youths up can accelerate criminal behavior by harming mental health and can negatively affect future educational and employment opportunities.

Instead, she says tools now are used to determine which youths are eligible to participate in after school or evening rehabilitation activities.

"They get life skills, they get help with their homework, they do cooking classes, they do community service projects over the weekend, so it's providing them the positive opportunities in the community, versus sitting in detention," she states.

Since the early 1990s, 40 states and Washington, D.C. have adopted the JDAI framework to put children in trouble on a better path.

Developed and supported by The Annie E. Casey Foundation, the initiative reports that juvenile detention populations in participating states have been cut in half.

South Dakota has done even better, decreasing the number of youths in detention by 62%.

The detention alternative was introduced in counties that include Sioux Falls and Rapid City, but is now expanding to counties that include Mitchell, Aberdeen and Watertown.

Brokenleg says the goal is not only to safely decrease the number of youths held in detention, but also increase options for them to remain in their communities.

"Kids that can be safely supervised in the community, like through the evening reporting center, they're more likely to graduate high school, they're more likely to maintain steady employment, and will be less likely to re-offend," she points out.

In 2018, only 6% of youths failed to appear for court after being released and only 11% of youth re-offended.

Despite the progress, Brokenleg says improvements are needed in order for every youth, especially South Dakota's Native American youths, to benefit from detention reform.

Disclosure: South Dakota KIDS COUNT contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Youth Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Roz Brown, Public News Service - SD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019