 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 30, 2019 


The U.S. House spells out rules for Trump impeachment; and reports from North and South on kids losing health coverage.

2020Talks - October 30, 2019 


Yesterday marked 50 years since the Supreme Court ruled that school districts needed to start desegregating immediately. But historical factors have cemented many forms of discrimination that still happen today. 

Daily Newscasts

Study: Underfunded CA K-12 Schools Have Far Too Few Adults

California ranks 36th in the nation for quality of education. (Andy Dean/iStockphoto)
California ranks 36th in the nation for quality of education. (Andy Dean/iStockphoto)
October 29, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools have far too few teachers and other adults on K-12 campuses, and children’s education is suffering. That’s according to a new report from the nonprofit group Children Now.

Researchers compared a typical high school, Gunderson High in San Jose, with similar schools in two other states. They found the student/teacher ratio is 30-to-1 in California, but 20-to-1 in Illinois and 11-to-1 in New Jersey. Teryl Burditt, a first-grade teacher from Lancaster, said California teachers are overwhelmed.

"Now some of our schools have 33 first graders and no instructional aide," Burditt said. "We have no planning time. Zero. So any planning we do is on our own time."

The report found that California spends about $11,000 a year per pupil - whereas Illinois and New Jersey spend $3,000 and $6,000 more per student, respectively. The difference? Schools in better-funded states have more instructional aides, librarians, counselors, coaches, music, arts and technology teachers and extracurricular programs.

Burditt said huge numbers of California teachers will be retiring in the next few years - and underfunding will make it hard to recruit and keep replacements.

"If they get in and they're not getting supported, it will be a rough go getting enough teachers into the classroom,” she said. “A little help would go a long way towards keeping teachers in the profession."

California has slowly restored most of the cuts made during the recession, but even at pre-recession levels, California lags far behind other states in educational funding.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019