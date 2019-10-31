Warren to UNH: Medicare for All Plan Coming Soon

Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaking at a UNH town hall Wednesday. (NEWS CENTER Maine/Facebook)

DURHAM, N.H. – Democratic Party presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts visited the University of New Hampshire on Wednesday.



She has been portrayed as having plans for many things, but not health care – yet.



Warren, like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, backs Medicare for All. It would be a single payer, government-run health insurance system.



When asked how it would be financed, Warren promised an answer is coming.



"How much is it going to cost, and how are we going to pay for it?” she asked. “Something I've been working on for a while now. And I'm going to put out a plan on it. And you can see it – you can see all of the numbers."



The latest poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire with CNN has Warren and Sanders leading the state.



Recent polling from her home state of Massachusetts shows that more voters support a "Medicare for All Who Want It" option, rather than a Medicare for All system.



However, Warren suggests that Medicare for All wouldn't be as costly as critics claim it would be and, she said, it would cost less for average Americans.



"We know that Medicare for All is the least expensive way to get everyone covered," she added.



While many economists predict that premiums for individual plans may drop, some critics say the share of GDP spending on health care would increase drastically to pay for it.



At the town hall, Warren also shared her existing plans to pay for child care and education through a wealth tax on individuals with assets of more than $50 million.

Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - NH