KY Officials Watching for Voting Irregularities on Election Day

Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi will hold gubernatorial elections Tuesday. (Adobe Stock)

FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Tuesday, Kentuckians will cast their ballots for the next governor. And as the rest of the country will be watching for the outcome, state officials say they will be taking complaints on Election Day seriously.



State Attorney General Michael J. Brown said his office has set up a task force to monitor the voting process.



"All Kentucky voters have a right to cast their ballots free of any interference or intimidation,” Brown said. “And the Attorney General's Office is charged with the responsibility for investigating and prosecuting any violations of Kentucky election law."



Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. If you are standing in line at 6 p.m., you must be allowed to vote. To report potential election-law violations, call 1-800-328-VOTE.



Brown said his office will be assisted on Election Day by the state Board of Elections, the Kentucky State Police and the FBI, along with several other agencies, to handle any complaints that come through the election hotline.



"All of those agencies, along with other members of our staff, will be prepared to handle any complaints that come in through the hotline,” he said. “And we will also be prepared, if necessary, to send people on-site to the areas if we deem that that complaint is serious enough."



In addition to selecting the next governor, Kentuckians will choose a new lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, commissioner of agriculture and treasurer. Brown said following the election, his office will be auditing counties randomly.



"By statute, we will have a random audit of six of Kentucky's 120 counties,” he said. “We'll draw those randomly, and then we'll do an audit of each of those counties and present reports to the local grand juries in those areas."



According to the state board of elections, there are currently more than 3.4 million registered voters in Kentucky.



Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY