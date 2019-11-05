Tips Offered for Avoiding Fraud During Holidays

Half of all older Coloradans have found fraudulent charges on their debit or credit card, and 40% have received a notice that personal or account information has been compromised. (DOD)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A statewide series of events designed to help Coloradans "scam-proof" their lives kicks off at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Two Rivers Convention Center in Grand Junction.



Mark Fetterhoff, manager at AARP's ElderWatch Colorado, the group organizing the presentations, said with scams more prevalent than ever, the goal is to get older adults the information they need to avoid them.



"And it's critically important that folks are educated about the different types of scams that are out there - as they are ever changing - and red flags of scams and what they should be doing to avoid them on a daily basis,” Fetterhoff said.



Presentations also are planned during Colorado Consumer Protection Month at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins on Monday, November 11, at the City Auditorium in Colorado Springs on November 19, and at the Lakewood Cultural Center in Lakewood on November 21. For more information, visit AARP Colorado's website, or you can also register by calling 877-926-8300.



Speakers, including reps from the Colorado Attorney General's office, will spotlight the latest developments in how scammers operate. Examples include "neighbor spoofing," where scammers use a phone with the target's same area code, and "SMS-fishing," where scammers send links via social media or text to capture data from smartphones.



"Scammers are using all different types of tools to try to get ahold of you because they know people don't necessarily always answer their phone anymore, but they might be more liable to text or respond via a Facebook messenger or a Google chat, or things like that,” Fetterhoff said.



He said oldie-but-goodie scams also are still in play, such as those where scammers pose as IRS agents or representatives from credit card companies, banks and credit unions. A 2017 survey found half of all older Coloradans have found fraudulent charges on their debit or credit card, and 40% have received a notice that personal or account information had been compromised.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO